Neutron (NTRN) Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $158,123.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.