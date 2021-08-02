New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 2,525 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $227.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

