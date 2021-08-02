New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

