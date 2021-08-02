New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

