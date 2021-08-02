New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,440,000 after buying an additional 247,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

