New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $89,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $643.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.01. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

