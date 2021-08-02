New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 21,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $243.51 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $193.59 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

