New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.87.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.