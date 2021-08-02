New England Research & Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.81 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.