New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

