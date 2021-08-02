New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $149.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.