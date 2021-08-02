New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $2,210,764. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

