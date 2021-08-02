New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,575 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $333.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.35 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

