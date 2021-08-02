New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

