New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 20,630 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,263,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

