New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

AMGN opened at $241.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

