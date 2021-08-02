New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

