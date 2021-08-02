New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.64 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

