New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

