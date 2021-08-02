New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

