New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $991.46 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $995.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $905.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock worth $38,138,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

