New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

