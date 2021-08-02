New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $193.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.13.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

