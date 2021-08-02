New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.04 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $129.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

