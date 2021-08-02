New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.