New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.71. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

