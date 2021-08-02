New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.16.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.02 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

