New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

D opened at $74.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

