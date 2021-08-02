New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express stock opened at $170.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

