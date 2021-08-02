New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,493,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $55.54 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

