New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Southern by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The Southern by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $63.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

