New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

NOC opened at $363.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

