Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

