News Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 6,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,264% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.86 and a beta of 1.53. News has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.