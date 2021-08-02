Newscrypto 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.23 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $104.33 million and $10.23 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00139070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,704.24 or 0.99737313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.72 or 0.00840822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 274,667,061 coins and its circulating supply is 155,017,414 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.