Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.48. 53,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.