Newton One Investments LLC Has $10.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.06. The stock had a trading volume of 30,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,275. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

