Newton Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $306,411.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00138194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,375.49 or 0.99919358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00848471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

