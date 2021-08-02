NexImmune (NEXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect NexImmune to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

