Nexo Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004660 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $9.73 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00060602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.14 or 0.00822717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00090853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00040386 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

