NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NREF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. 18,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.30.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

