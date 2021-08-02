NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01392881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00375329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00145433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001393 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002216 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

