NEXT (NEXT) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. NEXT has a market cap of $646,719.09 and $3,190.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00363371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.