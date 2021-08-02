NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 1,656,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 670.3 days.

OTCMKTS NFYEF traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $21.74. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6979 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

