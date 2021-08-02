NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading 102.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 67.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,947.83 or 0.05016940 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $759,655.53 and $41,222.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00059521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00823741 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00091338 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 390 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

