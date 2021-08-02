NFTX (NFTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. NFTX has a market cap of $80.73 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 119.5% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.49 or 0.00442356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00060893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00813020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00095633 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

