NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

