Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 427,600 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,132. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $719.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.