Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and $653,539.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00808350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

