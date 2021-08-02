NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,284,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $167.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.